WATCH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Nonchalantly Announces ‘I Have Covid’ Live on the Air — And Shows Off His Swabs

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer nonchalantly declared “I have Covid” live on the air this week, and showed off his positive swab tests.

On Monday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer was speaking to co-host David Faber about the Omicron-fueled latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

“There’s a good deal of growing concern about COVID yet again,” Faber said to Cramer, who revealed conversationally that he was speaking from his home.3

“And you know, anecdotally, I think we can both say I’ve never known so many people who’ve got the virus,” Faber said, and began to add “Now, thankfully, they’re all…”

“I’ve got three of a kind,” Cramer said, holding up three swabs with cards attached.

“And we know what those are,” Faber said, then continued “Thankfully, everybody I know who got it is not sick because they were triple-vaxxed. But it;’s everywhere, it feels like.”

“Yeah, I have Covid,” Cramer deadpanned as he twirled the swabs like so many lollipops. “I came down with COVID on Thursday night.”

He went on to tell Faber “I know exactly how I got it. And it’s certainly not encouraging for people, because I was at an event where you had to have PCR, you to be tested that day. I got it that night from someone who was tested that day. And the problem is, David, is that it just works so fast you can’t stop it.”

Cramer added that this means “I can test in the morning and… feeling great. Yeah, I test in the evening… feeling great. But then I’m giving it to people. So I don’t know. I feel so good. I feel like I should go for a run.”

Cramer went on to reveal that his symptoms are mild, and that he had been triple-vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com