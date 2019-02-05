WATCH: Cory Booker Tries to Pin Down Trump Judicial Nominee on LGBTQ Positions, Gets Dunked On

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) tried to pin down a Republican judicial nominee as anti-LGBTQ during her confirmation hearing Tuesday, but instead wound up getting dunked on.

“LGTBQ Americans have faced a long history of discrimination, a long discrimination of bullying,” Booker began, while questioning D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao. “Young LGBTQ youth in America report not going to school because of fear for their own safety at rates that are unconscionable.”

The Senator then proceeded to question Rao on President Donald Trump‘s lack of protection for the rights of transgender individuals in America, and asked what she would do if presented with cases involving people of unconventional sexual orientations — given her prospective boss’s reputation.

“I think civil rights and equal protection of the laws are two essential values in our system, and if I were to be confirmed as a judge, I would firmly uphold that,” Rao answered.

Then, Booker challenged the nominee.

“Have you ever had an LGBTQ law clerk?” He asked.

“I have not been a judge,” Rao replied. “So I don’t have any law clerks.”

The Senator sheepishly corrected himself — asking Rao if she has ever had LGBTQ employees work for her. Rao responded that her employees’ sexual orientations were never something she knew or discriminated based on.

The fix was quick. But still, chalk this one up as the first gaffe of the 2020 cycle for the Democratic presidential contender.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

