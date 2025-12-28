One Pilot Dead After Helicopters Collide Over New Jersey: ‘Horrifying and Tragic’

Two helicopters collided over New Jersey on Sunday, killing one pilot and sending another to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The collision happened around 11:25 a.m. near New Jersey’s Hammonton Municipal Airport, about 35 miles south of Philadelphia, PA, according to Fox News.

The Daily Mail reported that the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C.

Eyewitness footage published by The Daily Mail showed one of the helicopters spinning out of control before crashing to the ground. One of the choppers was reportedly engulfed in flames, sending thick, black smoke skyward.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said only the pilots were onboard the aircrafts.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) called reports of the crash “horrifying.”

“Reports of this morning’s fatal helicopter crash over South Jersey are horrifying and tragic,” Booker wrote on X. “My heart is with those impacted and their families. My office is in contact with the NTSB and requesting more information about the details of this tragedy.”