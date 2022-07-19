Attorney Tries Telling the Court ‘See You Next Tuesday’ on the Sly After Losing a Motion and It Goes as Well as You’d Expect

An attorney in California is in hot water after he responded by using a euphemism for a very naughty word after losing a motion during a civil proceeding.

Above the Law flagged the row on Tuesday.

On June 30 in San Diego County Superior Court, Judge Eddie Kind granted a defendant’s motion, which apparently irked plaintiff’s counsel Timothy Scott to the point where he said the following:

… I hope this doesn’t sound unctuous, but just to end the weekend on a good note, I want to thank the court staff. I want to say to have a good weekend to Mr. DeMaria. I want to say have a good weekend to Ms. Frerich. And I want to say have a good weekend to both MTS counsel. I’ll See you next Tuesday. See you next Tuesday.

The judge responded, “How kind.”

Clearly, the judge was unaware that “See you next Tuesday” is often used as a way of calling someone a “cunt” without actually using the word.

A member of the defense team shared this information with Kind, after which he met without counsel in chambers.

During the meeting, Scott reportedly admitted he knew what he was doing, though he attempted to brush it aside by saying he didn’t think anyone would know what he meant by it.

“Mr. Scott tried to explain that his deliberate use of the phrase was an ‘inside joke’ between him and one of this firm employees which he expected no one in the courtroom would detect,” Above the Law reported.

Kind said Scott’s behavior was “reprehensible and will not be tolerated in this courtroom.” The judge has filed a disciplinary referral with the State Bar of California.

So, yeah, it went as well as you’d expect.

