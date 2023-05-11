‘Can Someone Get Phil Some Pants?’ CNN’s Mattingly Drops Coffee Everywhere Live On Air — Hilariously Tries To Ignore It

CNN anchor Phil Mattingly tried to deadpan his way through a massive explosion of coffee all over the floor and his pants in a hilarious on-air mishap.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Mattingly and co-anchor Poppy Harlow were holding a discussion of the Kaitlan Collins-moderated CNN town hall with ex-President Donald Trump at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire when a welcome moment of comic relief occurred.

After a montage of Collins fact-checking Trump during the town hall, Harlow was interrupted by the crash of Mattingly’s coffee on the floor, but Mattingly’s first reaction was to briefly glance down, then stare stone-faced into the camera as if nothing had happened:

POPPY HARLOW: That’s how you do it. That’s our Kaitlan Collins fact-checking the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election last night in real-time. As we mentioned earlier. (COFFEE CRASHES) Did you just spill your coffee? PHIL MATTINGLY: I spilled my coffee. I’m just so upset right now. POPPY HARLOW: I always think that’s going to happen to me. PHIL MATTINGLY: And as somebody who’s not usually at a desk, I was like, how do I play this? And I decided to ignore it. And then you called me out on it. POPPY HARLOW: (laughs). PHIL MATTINGLY: And so I’m just going to kind of sit here and wear it for a minute and digest this moment in time. And then I’m going to mourn the fact that I (laughs). POPPY HARLOW: I sit here every morning and I’m lik don’t knock over your coffee Poppy. Don’t knock over your coffee. PHIL MATTINGLY: Good. I hope there are some stand-up segments because this is all over my pants, too. This is going to go great. POPPY HARLOW: Can someone get Phil some pants?

At the end of the show, the crew conspired to twist the knife a little, coming back from break to the tune of “Drop it Like it’s Hot” and showing another angle of Mattingly’s spill, then providing him with props like a “Do not spill” label for his coffee and towels.

The guest anchor took it in stride, calling the gags “impressive work.”

