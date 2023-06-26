As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his longshot bid to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for 2024, he seems to be drawing support from admirers of his body in addition to his wacky ideas.

On Sunday, Kennedy posted a video of himself on Twitter to say he was “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!” While it remains to be seen if that debate against Biden will actually happen, the video lives up to its promise (at least in part) by showing Kennedy shirtless at an outdoor gym while knocking out a set of pushups.

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Kennedy’s video was accompanied by a Twitter thread where he blasted Covid lockdown policies over their impact on America’s health, and also he hyped up that upcoming cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

p.s. And yes, I can do more than 10 pushups. That was my last set. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

The Democratic National Committee has already said they’re not holding primary debates as Joe Biden pursues re-election, and Kennedy has some work to do to catch up with the president. Even so, Kennedy’s push-up video follows another clip of himself that recently went viral when fitness coach Ryan Calder showed him doing an incline bench press.

"But you have to follow your heart. Believe that you have a unique group of talents and abilities that are going to allow you to accomplish something in an area that interests you. Work at that and try to make some kind of contribution to your community. -Robert Kennedy, Jr. pic.twitter.com/khsbEvX4cv — Ryan (@ryan__calder) June 24, 2023

Between the two videos, a good amount of conservatives on Twitter are taking the opportunity to praise Kennedy’s physique, bash his foes, and give him their vote of confidence.

Wonder if @PeterHotez could one of those. — Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) June 26, 2023

All KINDS of gains — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 25, 2023

The debate is going to be cool, but the push-up competition is going to be incredible. — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) June 25, 2023

Damn RFK it yolked — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) June 26, 2023

Who are you taking health advice from? pic.twitter.com/DzFpDxMI5c — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) June 24, 2023

Pump it up pic.twitter.com/m9rPx0xiI3 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 25, 2023

If this video purportedly of RFK JR is authentic, then he must have our support. No one lifting shirtless in sun with jeans, tuned up on TRT, would ever betray this great country. pic.twitter.com/v0FPe0SIUF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2023

