Conservatives on Twitter Go Wild For Video of Shirtless RFK Jr. Doing Pushups
As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his longshot bid to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for 2024, he seems to be drawing support from admirers of his body in addition to his wacky ideas.
On Sunday, Kennedy posted a video of himself on Twitter to say he was “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!” While it remains to be seen if that debate against Biden will actually happen, the video lives up to its promise (at least in part) by showing Kennedy shirtless at an outdoor gym while knocking out a set of pushups.
Kennedy’s video was accompanied by a Twitter thread where he blasted Covid lockdown policies over their impact on America’s health, and also he hyped up that upcoming cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
The Democratic National Committee has already said they’re not holding primary debates as Joe Biden pursues re-election, and Kennedy has some work to do to catch up with the president. Even so, Kennedy’s push-up video follows another clip of himself that recently went viral when fitness coach Ryan Calder showed him doing an incline bench press.
Between the two videos, a good amount of conservatives on Twitter are taking the opportunity to praise Kennedy’s physique, bash his foes, and give him their vote of confidence.
