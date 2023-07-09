‘Zuck is a Cuck’: Elon Musk Ramps Up His Attacks on Mark Zuckerberg With Shocking Tweet

Elon Musk is letting the personal insults fly as the social media feud between him and Mark Zuckerberg continues to heat up.

Meta’s launch of Threads — a companion app to Instagram with numerous similarities to Twitter — has reignited the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg while their social media platforms battle for supremacy. The official Threads account for Wendy’s stirred the pot by suggesting Zuckerberg should travel to outer space — a pointed reference to Musk’s company SpaceX.

“Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol,” the Wendy’s account posted.

The quip drew a laughing emoji from Zuckerberg.

The exchange was noticed by a Twitter user who accused Zuckerberg of protecting “brand speech” where Musk “protects free speech.” Musk noticed this and responded with a personal attack.

“Zuck is a cuck,” the Twitter chief wrote.

Threads drew tens of millions of users since its launch three days ago, so the competition between Musk and Zuckerberg is being waged on social, legal, and perhaps even physical fronts with talk of a cage match fight between the two. Despite the numerous setbacks Twitter has seen since Musk took it over, he has spent the weekend hyping up improvements to the platform while taking shots at Zuckerberg.

Accurate assessment. Threads is just Instagram minus pics, which makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app. How many times have you read comments on Insta pics & wished there were more? Personally, never.

