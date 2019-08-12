Jacob Wohl has gained notoriety as a bumbling political activist — but a new report suggests he taken on a new gig issuing death threats on behalf of allies.

The Daily Beast‘s Will Sommer reported a story on Republican House candidate Omar Navarro, and the legal battles he has faced since his failed congressional campaign. DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero, Navarro’s ex-girlfriend, pursued a restraining order against him citing months of alleged harassment, and former campaign worker Irina Chausovskaya has reportedly claimed to have recordings of Navarro making “crude sexual comments about [Maxine] Waters.”

Both women claim to have received threatening messages from Navarro over the last few months, and the Beast has an anecdote about two particularly troubling texts Chausovskaya received from an unknown number.

Shortly before Tesoriero’s court hearing, Chausovskaya received text messages from a number with a 949 area code in Orange County. Whoever was behind the number wanted to know whether Chausovskaya would be at the hearing. “Don’t worry, I’ll see you soon,” the text message read. “It won’t be painful. I’m looking forward to watching your soul leave your eyes.” “I’ll make it my mission to torture you so much that you end up killing yourself,” the writer of the messages added.

Those texts originated from a 949 area code number in Orange County, and Sommer was able to trace the phone data back to a number that belongs to Wohl. Tesoriero said that another former campaigner told her once that Navarro said he would hire Wohl to “do something against your career” if her restraining order against him got approved in court.

The Beast reached out to Wohl and Navarro and received these responses:

In an Instagram direct message to The Daily Beast, Wohl denied being “privy to anything regarding any congressional candidate’s personal life.” Navarro denied hiring Wohl, and said any text messages provided to The Daily Beast or used in Tesoriero’s application for a restraining order were “total fake news.” But the judge found Tesoriero credible and granted her a five-year restraining order against Navarro—the longest option available in California.

While Wohl denied the allegations, the move is not far away from his previous antics, which include faking death threats against himself and concocting preposterous allegations against figures including Robert Mueller and Pete Buttigieg.

