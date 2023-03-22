MSNBC Cracks Up When Reporter Notes ‘Law & Order’ Filming ‘Just Down the Street’ From Manhattan Courthouse Amid Trump Drama

Well, Donald Trump did spend years claiming to be the “president of law and order,” so in a way, the latest development surrounding his legal turmoil is only fitting.

NBC News correspondent Gabe Guttierez appeared on MSNBC Reports Wednesday to deliver his latest coverage from the Manhattan courthouse where Trump may soon be indicted over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Even though Trump didn’t get indicted on Tuesday like he claimed, Guttierez laid out the grand jury’s schedule for the day, and he raised the question of whether they will hear from any more witnesses before putting Trump’s indictment up to a vote.

As Guttierez described the “surreal scene” from Manhattan, he included an amusing little sidenote of an event happening nearby.

Just down the street, coincidentally, an episode of Law & Order is filming right now, but we don’t expect any new information on this until a little later on this afternoon.

The tidbit delighted MSNBC weekend news anchor Yasmin Vossoughian, who was heard laughing before the feed cut back to her in the studio. The rest of the panel was also smiling as Vossoughian thanked Guttierez for the update, saying “quite a lot going on, to say the least.”

Guttierez’s reporting was corroborated by Buzzfeed News reporter David Mack, who took a snapshot of Ice-T near the Law & Order: SVU filming.

They are also filming Law & Order SVU (thats Ice-T!) right next to the Trump court today pic.twitter.com/7WmFGopvGV — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 22, 2023

Watch above via MSNBC.

