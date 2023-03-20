NYPD Installs Security Cameras, Metal Barricades Outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse Amid Trump’s Call to Protest His Indictment

The New York City Police Department seems to have taken precautionary steps if former President Donald Trump gets indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

For days, Trump has been fueling indications that the DA’s office is about to arrest him for allegedly violating election law in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The indictment possibility drew outrage among the former president’s supporters, and Trump has been demanding his supporters to “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” and “PROTEST” against it.

As CNN This Morning covered Trump’s various legal woes on Monday, Kaitlan Collins aired footage of police officers “installing security cameras on light posts” outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse. She further explained this as the NYPD “preparing for what could potentially happen this week.”

Shortly after CNN aired their video on the security cameras, CBS’ Robert Costa and NewsNation’s Robert Sherman posted footage of the NYPD unloading steel barricades around the courthouse.

Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aWESUZ01fU — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

Barriers are going up outside the courthouse where a grand jury is hearing testimony in the "hush money" case involving @realDonaldTrump. There's definitely some tension in the air as the city prepares for the possibility of demonstrations should the 45th President be indicted. pic.twitter.com/dqDbLvTkts — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) March 20, 2023

Trump’s heated statements prompted concerns that he is once again inciting his supporters toward potential violence and chaos, just as he did before the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. Despite these demands by Trump for “PROTEST,” his allies have shown reluctance in answering his call, and other Republicans have warned against protests devolving into lawlessness.

