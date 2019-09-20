Alien fans gathered outside a military base near Rachel, Nevada in the early hours of Friday morning to “storm” Area 51 — and one attendee paraded around with a North Korean flag.

The man with the flag was caught on camera by several photographers, and a livestream.

Who brought the North Korean flag to Area 51? https://t.co/zIldMwAgxy — Silent One™ (@SilentNinjaa) September 20, 2019

The party was organized in response to the viral “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook joke event.

Photographs of the event showed a large group of people with law enforcement by the Area 51 gate, carrying signs that read, “Save ET From the Government,” “Clap Alien Cheeks,” and “Locked Up For What?” along with a picture of an little green man behind bars.

A group of people and law enforcement at the back gate of Area 51 near 3 am. #area51 #StormArea51 pic.twitter.com/pMz90zRtyJ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 20, 2019

Others wore tinfoil hats:

At least two individuals were reportedly detained.

A large festival, title Alienstock, was originally due to take place in the area this weekend, however due to logistical issues, it was then moved to Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

This event, called “Area 51 Celebration,” took place as planned, and was sponsored by Bud Light.

“The time has come to sit back, share a beer, and talk all things aliens. Instead of storming a government base, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is partnering with Collective Zoo and Bud Light to host an out-of-this-world evening of top-secret entertainment on Thursday, September 19 with the Area 51 Celebration,” the event page declared.

