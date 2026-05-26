‘You Are Nuts!’ RFK Jr. Repeatedly Bitten After Picking Up 2 Wild Snakes While Cheryl Hines Pleads With Him to Put Them Down

Add another bizarre chapter to the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vs. The Animal Kingdom book.

The Health and Human Services secretary showed he is also a full-blown snake handler on Tuesday when he posted a video of himself wrangling two black racers from the patio at Dr. Mehmet Oz’s house — as his wife Cheryl Hines anxiously watched.

“You are nuts!” Hines told RFK Jr.

He just smiled and proudly showed off his catches for the camera; it took him 8 seconds to grab both snakes, which were cornered on a patio.

The snakes then got restless and started jumping around as he dangled them, and one of the snakes bit him on the finger.

“Honey, honey, let it go,” the “Curb Your Enthusiasm”star pleaded, right as the snake took a bite. “Oh my God!… Bobby, Bobby, please!”

RFK Jr. looked at his finger but didn’t appear to be fazed by it.

Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio. pic.twitter.com/A0iiRzOeIF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 26, 2026

“Are they biting?” Dr. Oz asked. “Yeah,” Kennedy told him. He then started chuckling as the snakes started wigging out again in his hands.

The good news for RFK Jr. is those snakes are not poisonous or venomous. The video looked like it was recorded at Dr. Oz’s beachfront mansion in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. looked like he was ready to give a speech at the drop of a hat, donning a light blue dress shirt, blue tie, and blue dress pants. The only sign he was “off duty” was that he grabbed both snakes without shoes on; he was rocking black dress socks.

Of course, this isn’t the first story involving RFK Jr. and animals, as anyone who has semi-followed the Trump administration knows. He admitted in 2024 that he put a dead bear cub in Central Park a decade earlier, saying that he plopped the carcass next to a bike to make it look like it was an accident.

His daughter also once talked about how RFK Jr. chainsawed a dead whale’s head off when he found it on a Massachusetts beach; he then bungee-corded it to the top of his car and drove it five hours south to New York.

““It was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick Kennedy said in 2012.

RFK Jr. undersold how worried his wife sounded in the clip in his X post, saying she was cheerleading as he made his grabs. Watch above.

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