Dana White Insists UFC Fight Night at White House Isn’t a Political Event: ‘It’s on the Birthday of America!’

UFC President Dana White insisted that the company’s upcoming fight night at the White House is not a political event, despite his ties to the Trump administration.

Preparations have begun for UFC Freedom 250, which is scheduled to take place on June 14 on the White House lawn.

The event, part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of United States, also falls on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump and White’s friendship goes back to the early days of the UFC, when the company was struggling to find its footing and Trump was an early backer. When Trump ran for president ahead of his first term, White spoke at a rally.

In the years since, Trump has made regular appearances at UFC fights.

In a recent TIME interview, White was asked if the event was political. He flatly rejected the notion

“Not at all, no,” White said. “Well, it’s on the birthday of America! I mean, it’s the 250th birthday of America. What better place to celebrate it than the White House?

“And the thing that you have to understand about me is, I respect whoever is the president of the United States. It isn’t about red or blue or politics for me. I’m friends with people on the far left and I’m friends with people on the far right, and I consider myself right down the middle.”

On June 14, the UFC will host the “UFC Freedom 250” on the South Lawn of the White House, a spectacle that will also serve as the unofficial start of celebrations of America’s 250th birthday. UFC CEO Dana White told TIME he doesn’t consider it a political event.… pic.twitter.com/XwweOzJ1Sa — TIME (@TIME) May 26, 2026

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