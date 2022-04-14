Journalism Professor Roasted For Comparing Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover With the Rise of Hitler in Nazi Germany

By Ken MeyerApr 14th, 2022, 12:56 pm
 

Jeff Jarvis

Journalist and CUNY professor Jeff Jarvis drew intense public mockery by likening the atmosphere on Twitter to Germany’s last days before the Nazis rose to power.

Jarvis was among those on Thursday who commented on Elon Musk’s new quest to completely buy out Twitter. Musk recently became Twitter’s largest single shareholder, and while he declined to join the social media company’s board of directors, he remains free to purchase more stakes without being capped by Twitter’s 14.9 percent policy for board members.

Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter for some time, and in his latest filing, he declared a lack of confidence in the company’s management.

Throughout the Musk-Twitter saga, news watchers have been hypothesizing about what could happen if Musk does assume control over Twitter. Some media figures believe Musk will overhaul Twitter’s policy to grant greater free speech protection to right-wingers. Conservatives are also slamming Washington Post columnist Max Boot for being among those who oppose Musk and say Twitter needs “more content moderation.”

As Jarvis tracked media reactions to the latest Musk news, he offered an observation on the current state of affairs.

“Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany,” he said.

Jarvis’s comments were seen as hyperbolic by many, and they drew a flurry of bipartisan mockery:

Jarvis has noticed the criticism, and he’s responding with his own mockery.

Jarvis’ invocation is an example of Godwin’s law: the commonly-held phenomenon that the longer an argument draws out, the more likely it is someone will eventually bring up Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. This kind of rhetoric is often considered unwise, as exemplified by the fallout when Musk himself made a Hitler comparison back in February.

