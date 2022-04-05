Fox & Friends discussed Elon Musk’s recent purchase of a percentage of Twitter and whether that might lead to former President Donald Trump’s return to the platform.

Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he recently purchased 9.2 percent of the company’s stock, which was valued at approximately $2.9 billion before Twitter’s stock spike. The Tesla CEO is a known critic of Twitter’s policies regarding free speech, and his stock purchase comes after he previously voiced “serious thought” towards creating a new social media platform.

As Fox & Friends talked about how Musk polled his Twitter followers about whether they want the site to have an “edit” button, they welcomed the news by talking about how it could counteract Twitter’s supposed censorship of conservatives. After rolling footage of Tucker Carlson celebrating Musk’s purchase as a victory for free speech, Pete Hegseth called for Trump to be restored on Twitter.

“Twitter used to be an open field of free thought,” he said. “Now the blue checkmarks like groupthink leftists police that thought and the corporate types at Twitter have been happy to enforce it. They pushed off Donald Trump. They pushed off a lot of conservatives. If he were to open that up, it opens up the conversation in America.”

Steve Doocy followed up on that by noting how former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley called for Trump’s reinstatement as well.

Now that @elonmusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, he should demand the end of political censorship, company-wide reform, and the reinstatement of President Trump 🔥🔥🔥 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 4, 2022

“It’s very exciting though for people who are sick of all the censorship,” Ainsley Earhardt added. Hegseth then concluded his thoughts by saying “The Left has determined that speech is violence. That’s their argument on so many of these things. If [Musk] attempted to bring Donald Trump back, which he should, the target is gonna be even bigger on his back.”

A reminder: Trump was permanently banned from Twitter for inciting violence just after fueling his supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, Trump claims he now prefers communicating via press releases, even as he remains banned from mainstream social platforms.

Watch above, via Fox News.

