Reporter Asks Tim Scott If He’s a Virgin

So…this is an unusual question one might ask about a presidential candidate, but nevertheless, it happened.

Washington Post reporter Ben Terris spoke with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) while he was in the process of writing his soon-to-be released book The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind. The book is described on Amazon as a profile Washington power players who have tried to navigate the raucousness and political upheaval DC has seen in the last several years.

Scott is now prepared to enter the 2024 Republican primary, and his campaign message is expected to be based upon his religious convictions and an optimistic outlook for America. Since this makes Scott’s input that much more interesting for Terris’ book, the latter decided to share details from an interview they had where Terris apparently asked Scott if he was still a virgin.

“I’m not talking about my sex life with Ben Terris,” Scott reportedly said before excusing himself to use the restroom. Terris also included an explanation for why he asked the question.

(It wasn’t a completely random question. He had spent his young adult life preaching abstinence until marriage. He’d give talks and mention that he was saving himself until marriage, and during my interview with the then-congressman he was, and continues to be unmarried.) — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

Because Terris admitted it was an “awkward question” to say the least, he added that he scripted himself on how to approach Scott on the subject. That’s what led to Scott’s suggestion that he did not save himself until marriage.

One more thing… It was such an awkward question to ask that I wrote myself a script: You used to preach about the virtue of no sex until marriage… is that a virtue that you still adhere to today?” Ultimately he implied he did not. “I just wish we all had more patience.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

Terris also held a Twitter exchange with Washington Monthly’s Bill Scher, which touched upon a previous profile on Scott, written by Terris, in which he also hinted that he was no longer a virgin.

It’s an aggregation of the profile I wrote for National Journal — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

The 2012 profile noted Scott’s opposition to pre-marital sex and his claims from early in his political career that he never had sexual contact with a woman before. Scott was asked if his vow of abstinence until marriage had survived his political career, and he admitted that it did not.

“The Bible’s right. You’re better off to wait. I just wish we all had more patience,” Scott said. He did not condone his own behavior, however, since he added “At the end of the day, the Bible is very clear: abstinence until marriage. Not to do so is a sin.”

