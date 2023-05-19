JUST IN: Tim Scott Officially Joins Presidential Race, Challenging Trump For GOP Nomination

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) officially joined the 2024 presidential race, challenging former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. The South Carolina senator joined the race by filing with the Federal Election Commission, according to Reuters.

Scott, who is popular among his GOP Senate colleagues and the only Black GOP member of the chamber, made a six million dollar ad buy in several early primary states ahead of his official filing.

Scott previously launched an exploratory committee and has been touring the country on his “Faith in America Tour” offering a positive vision for America’s future, which heavily contrasts with the Trump campaign’s messaging, which focuses on portraying the U.S. as a country in decline under President Joe Biden.

“I like to call it Made in America. When you start in a single-parent household mired in poverty, you watch your mother work 16-hour days. You question whether or not this will work for you. You question, you become angry. I had all the challenges on the wrong side of the tracks. I thank God Almighty that I had mentors and a mother who believed that prayer was the key and faith unlocks those doors,” Scott told Fox & Friends in mid-April when asked about how his personal story influences his politics.

“They never surrender. They always believed the best was coming. I want to share that message. I want to share the gospel truth that faith in America means faith in each other, faith in God and faith in our future,” Scott added.

Scott was pressed during that interview as to how he might run against Trump, but did not directly answer the question. During the interview, Scott leaned in heavily on his Christian faith, which pundits and observers have long suggested would likely be the senator’s way to contrast himself with Trump’s personal and political style.

This is a developing story and will be updated…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com