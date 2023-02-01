‘Thanks Ron!’ Morning Joe Panel Breaks Down in Laughter While Blaming DeSantis for Sorry State of Miami Airport

Morning Joe went hilariously off course when Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski wound up roasting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with tales of their disgust for Miami International Airport.

The bashing took place on Wednesday as the panel held a discussion about how New York City transportation could be improved with the infrastructure funding package President Joe Biden just signed into law. As Scarborough called for part of that money to be spent on improving things around New York’s airports, Brzezinski interjected and told him “You have to stop.”

“If you bring up JFK, I’m sorry,” she continued. “Nothing is worse than Ron DeSantis’ Miami International Airport.”

“It is horrible,” Scarborough agreed.

“It is horrible,” Brzezinski repeated. “Thanks Ron DeSantis.

The two went on by calling the place “disgusting” and “putrid” and declaring “every escalator’s busted.” Willie Geist was shown on split-screen as he succumbed to helpless giggling while this went on and on.

“I’m not sure the governor has jurisdiction over the escalators at the airport,” Geist said, “but I take your point.”

“We don’t care,” Scarborough responded. The panel cracked up even more when Mara Gay told them “I once saw it rain in the airport.”

“What!? I don’t think that was rain,” said Brzezinski through her cackling. She eventually acknowledged how off the rails they were and said “we have to move on.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

