comScore

‘The Kraken Has Been Unleashed’: Seb Gorka Mocked For Bizarre Video Crowing About Trump

By Connor MannionMay 24th, 2019, 3:19 pm

Sebastian Gorka Mocked for Bizarre Twitter Video

Former President Donald Trump adviser and Fox News personality Sebastian Gorka posted a bizarre video late Thursday, predicting the downfall of various perceived enemies.

Gorka opened the video saying “I knew this day would come, but I didn’t expect it so soon,” crowing about Trump’s order allowing Attorney General Bill Barr to declassify information about the 2016 election.

“The Kraken has been unleashed,” Gorka declared in his signature affected bellow. “Watch, in the next two days, the rats, the hyenas, start to eat each other.”

A large light source appears to be placed behind the camera for Gorka’s monologue, overexposing the video which seems to be inspired by villainous monologues from Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.

The darkly lit video hearkens back to a haunting 2018 video from Gorka, where the loud scream of a woman is heard in the background.

Twitter users of various political stripes came together to mock the ridiculous video.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: