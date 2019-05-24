Former President Donald Trump adviser and Fox News personality Sebastian Gorka posted a bizarre video late Thursday, predicting the downfall of various perceived enemies.

It has begun@realDonaldTrump has unleashed his secret weapon. In the next few days the conspirators will begin to tear at each other. Stayed tuned friends: https://t.co/gPC21NC6G9 pic.twitter.com/yxEccHmnPi — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 24, 2019

Gorka opened the video saying “I knew this day would come, but I didn’t expect it so soon,” crowing about Trump’s order allowing Attorney General Bill Barr to declassify information about the 2016 election.

“The Kraken has been unleashed,” Gorka declared in his signature affected bellow. “Watch, in the next two days, the rats, the hyenas, start to eat each other.”

A large light source appears to be placed behind the camera for Gorka’s monologue, overexposing the video which seems to be inspired by villainous monologues from Arnold Schwarzenegger movies.

The darkly lit video hearkens back to a haunting 2018 video from Gorka, where the loud scream of a woman is heard in the background.

Twitter users of various political stripes came together to mock the ridiculous video.

Gorka’s biggest rhetorical influence seems to be “bad guys in videogame cutscenes” https://t.co/QGIQEN1ymq — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) May 24, 2019

This Seb Gorka video is not a parody. Really.

Seriously. pic.twitter.com/oFn2vi06l7 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 24, 2019

My God — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 24, 2019

It’s all the more disturbing when you realize he’s standing in front of his bathroom mirror naked from the waste down except for his Trumpy Bear slippers. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 24, 2019

Say what you will about Gorka, his 007 villain impressions are spot. Fucking. On. pic.twitter.com/KbVq6rpUR2 — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 24, 2019

I knew I would find Gorka’s James Bond villain audition tape sometime soon https://t.co/GWbuf6bvC6 — Eric (@_EricLieberman_) May 24, 2019

Can’t believe Seb Gorka’s audition tape for the role of Euron Greyjoy finally leaked. https://t.co/3xCEgoE125 — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 24, 2019

“My wife. Has made. Me stand. Out here on the porch. So that I wouldn’t. Talk over Real Housewives. I’m Sebastian Gorka, release the kraken.” https://t.co/NYMhySkjaM — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) May 24, 2019

