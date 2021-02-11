Some stories are just too strange, and too much a part of our shabby zeitgeist, to ever hope or expect that they won’t become the subject of widespread mocking, meme-ing, jokes, and of course, outrage. Such is the case with the bizarre Marjorie Taylor Greene story the Daily Mail dropped on Twitter like a nuke on Thursday.

The story? It’s tabloid gossip pretending at global breaking news, and is almost too strange to encapsulate. Or at least, to encapsulate twice, so just reference the Tweet that launched a thousand reactions:

EXCLUSIVE: Embattled QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 'openly cheated' on her husband of 25 years with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and then moved on to another affair with the manager at her gym https://t.co/jgcP98oE1m via @MailOnline — Jenny Stanton (@Jenny_Stanton) February 11, 2021

Greene, unaffectionately known as the QAnon Congresswoman, has been pure news fodder since the moment she came on the scene. Since inexplicably winning office, she’s been even more buzzy-y, having been the subject of efforts to have her removed from committees or more, and an almost routine release of new outrageous commentary from her past every week from one outlet or another.

The controversies gave way from “she has bizarre beliefs” to “this is just so weird it’s past parody” with the story of the “polyamorous tantric sex guru,” which came complete with photos of the man, disappointingly named Craig Ivey of all things, dressed as Street Fighter character Zangief — when dressed at all.

So tweets, of course, abound. Here is just a sampling. If you want to go all in, don whatever safety gear you may require and take in the old Twitter search.

The tweets range from bemused to bemoaning to outright perplexed, but many were clever or made good use of memes. Some were even sublime in their simplicity.

Enjoy if you can. If you can’t, just keep looking for that great meteor in the sky to come and take care of business down here on Earth.

Organized neither by quality nor intent.

Author: “And then the progenitor of the Jewish Space Laser theory who supports the reality show star who incited a government insurrection has an affair with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and…” Editor: “I told you not to call me again.” — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) February 11, 2021

when you’re trying to play your lute, but the whole TL won’t stop talking about tantric sex gurus pic.twitter.com/Ip8V2gYXEt — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) February 11, 2021

“I call myself Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru.” pic.twitter.com/u5kvrGh2Md — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) February 11, 2021

All those earnest Britney Spears and Monica Lewinsky tweets, but if it’s a politician you don’t like, you get this… https://t.co/5IZsPNgPZA — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 11, 2021

watching gop populism shift opportunistically to become pro-polyamorous tantric sex guru pic.twitter.com/VAB161wTR1 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 11, 2021

Tag urself. I’m the naked waterfall pic https://t.co/aGO1A0nkOh — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 11, 2021

I learned via my “tantric sex guru” google alert — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 11, 2021

Actual footage of the liaison. pic.twitter.com/uusx2tdAf3 — Herb (@HerbShields) February 11, 2021

Tantric Sex “gurus” are the essential oil of spiritually. — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) February 11, 2021

Those of you who had opinions on the Katie Hill episode, please check back on what you said — just so you’re in an ideal situation to completely flip-flop your previous stance! https://t.co/ObfiEWZtQk — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 11, 2021

my instagram before covid after covid https://t.co/pLC8965mjV pic.twitter.com/l2AV6O1YCC — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) February 11, 2021

come for the tantric sex guru dressed in psychedelic short shorts, stay for the sentence “Above, he is seen dressed as Zangief.” https://t.co/27KEQqROsw — Ivor Tossell (@ivortossell) February 11, 2021

Stop making this monster sound cool https://t.co/cPNoQbkbDN — Kimberly M. Stonks, Esq. (@lgbtqfc) February 11, 2021

🤔 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 11, 2021

This gossip, not news. Dunk on Marjorie Taylor Greene for being a conspiratorial Islamophobic antisemitic bigot with a tendency of inciting violence — not because of her lifestyle or sex life. https://t.co/Q6iaA7Ifg5 — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) February 11, 2021

lol this is just the Grand Theft Auto 5 side mission https://t.co/MQwMyVL79Q — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 11, 2021

Always wondered what happened to the cast of Wreck it Ralph. https://t.co/srK47M5Omk — Scott Jennings + (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2021

Quite the gamut of reactions, including my own contribution. As many who are outraged that this is a story as there are those outraged at Greene, as there are those who just wanted to riff or make jokes. But you can’t make the story unhappen, or the reactions become untweeted. This happened. The story exists. The words are now in your brain. The pictures too. You have to live with that now.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]