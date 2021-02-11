comScore Twitter is Nuts For Marjorie Taylor Greene Tantric Sex Guru Story

Twitter Has Creepy, Weird Field Day With Story of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Her Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru

By Caleb HoweFeb 11th, 2021, 6:09 pm

Some stories are just too strange, and too much a part of our shabby zeitgeist, to ever hope or expect that they won’t become the subject of widespread mocking, meme-ing, jokes, and of course, outrage. Such is the case with the bizarre Marjorie Taylor Greene story the Daily Mail dropped on Twitter like a nuke on Thursday.

The story? It’s tabloid gossip pretending at global breaking news, and is almost too strange to encapsulate. Or at least, to encapsulate twice, so just reference the Tweet that launched a thousand reactions:

Greene, unaffectionately known as the QAnon Congresswoman, has been pure news fodder since the moment she came on the scene. Since inexplicably winning office, she’s been even more buzzy-y, having been the subject of efforts to have her removed from committees or more, and an almost routine release of new outrageous commentary from her past every week from one outlet or another.

The controversies gave way from “she has bizarre beliefs” to “this is just so weird it’s past parody” with the story of the “polyamorous tantric sex guru,” which came complete with photos of the man, disappointingly named Craig Ivey of all things, dressed as Street Fighter character Zangief — when dressed at all.

So tweets, of course, abound. Here is just a sampling. If you want to go all in, don whatever safety gear you may require and take in the old Twitter search.

The tweets range from bemused to bemoaning to outright perplexed, but many were clever or made good use of memes. Some were even sublime in their simplicity.

Enjoy if you can. If you can’t, just keep looking for that great meteor in the sky to come and take care of business down here on Earth.

Organized neither by quality nor intent.

Quite the gamut of reactions, including my own contribution. As many who are outraged that this is a story as there are those outraged at Greene, as there are those who just wanted to riff or make jokes. But you can’t make the story unhappen, or the reactions become untweeted. This happened. The story exists. The words are now in your brain. The pictures too. You have to live with that now.

