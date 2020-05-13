News followers flatly rejected a Virginia restaurant’s plan for removing the awkwardness of social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washingtonian magazine published a story on Tuesday about The Inn at Little Washington, an upscale dining establishment that announced they will reopen on May 15. Since the state’s social distancing rules say restaurants can only be filled to 50 percent capacity, chef Patrick O’Connell came up with an idea to occupy the dining room’s unoccupied tables with dressed-up mannequins.

From the article:

The chef (who majored in drama in college) has been working with Shirlington’s Signature Theatre to get the faux humans costumed in 1940s-era garb. Servers will be instructed to pour them wine and to ask them about their evening. “I think it would do people a world of good to reduce their anxiety level when they come out to a place which is still unaffected, because if you watch your television, you think that there isn’t such a place under a bubble,” says O’Connell. A friend told him: “Patrick, after all these years, your location finally paid off.”

Unfortunately, the mannequin idea doesn’t seem to be going over very well online, mostly because a lot of reactors find it nothing short of terrifying:

I hope they’re not pouring them bad wine, or they’ll haunt our dreams https://t.co/NchzYkbbnF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 13, 2020

Are they going to come alive at night and kill me? https://t.co/nmJU6G0SaN — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 13, 2020

thanks i hate it https://t.co/vN26RRyhPP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 13, 2020

Yes, this will definitely keep at least 50% of people away. https://t.co/dDe3QRF5Tv — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) May 13, 2020

This is going to feel like a horror movie https://t.co/KOVUBcnYYs — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) May 13, 2020

does the Michelin guide take away stars for creepy or nah? https://t.co/PGOthCEUtn — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) May 13, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about how creepy this is. I hope there’s a warbly gramaphone playing in the corner and the waiters look like harbingers. https://t.co/Fvgu2lyOrG — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) May 13, 2020

Love it when dining out is creepy AND dangerous https://t.co/DUzs5kYr4d — Linda Holmes Thinks You’re Doing Great (@lindaholmes) May 13, 2020

Of course, not everyone hated the idea since some people either made their pop culture references or expressed a willingness to give it a chance:

Nevermind the h8rs, this is an insane, absurd, amazing idea. https://t.co/w4qMIWFggy — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 13, 2020

This shit is straight out of The Leftovers, which by the way is way to real right now. https://t.co/4EszvUhnef — Sam Ro 📉 (@SamRo) May 13, 2020

Finally I won’t get looks when I go out with the mannequin https://t.co/LhX26exSFY — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) May 13, 2020

Okay, this is doing a dystopia right. Let’s. Get. Freaky! https://t.co/K4Fff1zapL — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 13, 2020

