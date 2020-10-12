Kyle Burgess captured a terrifying moment as he was hiking in Utah’s Slate Canyon — a cougar stalking and lunging at him for six long minutes.

Burgess began his filming after he spotted the cougar and one of the cat’s cubs and walked towards them, presumably to capture the perfect shot. Just seconds later, the big cat began to slowly follow Burgess and eventually gained momentum — likely in an effort to defend the cubs.

The cougar begins to lunge at Burgess roughly 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the encounter, while Burgess can be heard yelling at the cat to scare it off:

“Oh f*ck, oh f*ck, oh f*ck — f*ck you!” Burgess yelled at the cat as it was walking towards him. “Holy sh*tface … oh sh*it, oh sh*it, oh sh*it, oh f*ck, oh f*ck. Get the f*ck away!”

Burgess cursed repeatedly at the cougar — making loud noises and telling the wild cat to go away. The tactic failed to work for several long minutes.

“Go away, you’re good little kitty cat,” Burgess added, switching up his strategy. “What’s up, dude? Holy sh*it, nice and slow. Come on.”

