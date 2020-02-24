The term “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas building survived a demolition attempt.

The former Affiliated Computer Services building has drawn several sightseers, becoming a social media sensation.

Legoland Discovery Center Dallas Fort Worth has even paid tribute to the building, creating a replica that will lopsidedly stand until the end of February.

The Leaning Tower of Dallas will live on at LegoLand. (Just disregard it being in Victory Park.) https://t.co/2H25Qe4gxW — D Magazine (@DMagazine) February 21, 2020

In an effort to knock down the remainder of the building, the demolition crew has now employed a wrecking ball, since the first attempt at an implosion failed.

The wrecking ball, however, seems to be doing very little, as it is very small.

CBSDFW’s Madison Sawyer posted a video of the wrecking ball on Twitter, jokingly adding “NOTHING IS HAPPENING!!!”

WATCH: NOTHING IS HAPPENING!!! I’m telling y’all this wrecking ball is WAY too small!!! #leaningtowerofdallas @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/H0SptDtEuN — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) February 24, 2020

CBSDFW additionally asked followers to “name things that will happen before the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ comes down,” in a tweet. They began the list with, “Chrismas” and “Tom Brady’s retirement.”

Name things that will happen before the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” comes down. We’ll start: Christmas

Tom Brady’s retirement WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/SumRzxE9eR pic.twitter.com/C5VvvnLt1M — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 24, 2020

