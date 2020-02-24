comScore

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a Dent

By Leia IdlibyFeb 24th, 2020, 1:50 pm

The term “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas building survived a demolition attempt.

The former Affiliated Computer Services building has drawn several sightseers, becoming a social media sensation.

Legoland Discovery Center Dallas Fort Worth has even paid tribute to the building, creating a replica that will lopsidedly stand until the end of February.

In an effort to knock down the remainder of the building, the demolition crew has now employed a wrecking ball, since the first attempt at an implosion failed.

The wrecking ball, however, seems to be doing very little, as it is very small.

CBSDFW’s Madison Sawyer posted a video of the wrecking ball on Twitter, jokingly adding “NOTHING IS HAPPENING!!!”

CBSDFW additionally asked followers to “name things that will happen before the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ comes down,” in a tweet. They began the list with, “Chrismas” and “Tom Brady’s retirement.”

