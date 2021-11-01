Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spoke at the National Conservatism conference in Orlando, Florida this weekend, focusing on the “deconstruction of American men.”

While delivering his speech, titled “The Future of the American Man,” Hawley reasoned that the left’s take on “toxic” masculinity — which points to harmful societal standards set for men — is actually an attack on “traditional masculinity.”

“They want to define the traditional masculine virtues—things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness—as a danger to society. This is an effort the Left has been at for years now,” he said. “And they have had alarming success. American men are working less, getting married in fewer numbers; they’re fathering fewer children. They are suffering more anxiety and depression. They are engaging in more substance abuse.”

Hawley later clarified that he was not there to “tell you that men are victims,” reasoning, “The last thing we need more of in this country is the victim mindset.”

He went on to slam “men who blame others for their problems and then slink away to do nothing,” also hitting at those” who embrace violence or cruelty” in reaction to their own issues.

“Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and men must be held responsible for their actions,” he said. “Still, can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games.”

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized. pic.twitter.com/R0eXdRSYNT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

Naturally, Twitter has a few jokes about Hawley’s take on masculinity and pornography — reporter Tara Dublin cracking, “Every accusation is a confession with Trumpublicans.”

This is actually a storyline in my fictionalized Hawley biopic. I’m concerned he got his hands on an early draft. https://t.co/MNI9nDi2Bz — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) November 1, 2021

Every accusation is a confession with Trumpublicans like Josh Hawley https://t.co/OWSSigiwpq — T👻r👻 D🐈‍⬛bl💀n 🎃🧙🏻‍♀️ (@taradublinrocks) November 1, 2021

Watching this is really reassuring for anyone who is concerned Hawley might be president some day. ✊🏻 https://t.co/mXcFaXccnJ — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 1, 2021

Josh Hawley is the best we could do, Missouri? Really? (fyi, Josh — “attacks” on your masculinity is not why you’re watching porn) https://t.co/ea4t7QcGF8 — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) November 1, 2021

I mean, his user name is the same on PornHubPremium and XBox Live, so he’d know. https://t.co/cW2DuRFupt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 1, 2021

I genuinely wonder about the causal mechanism in Hawley’s “feminism made men watch more porn” theory https://t.co/9S9MSUBx09 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2021

I guess we now know what Hawley does on his laptop. https://t.co/9IANZLqOWt — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) November 1, 2021

Josh Hawley is an insurrectionist dipshit. https://t.co/p38e4s6kq5 — Pedro “Vacunado” Rosado (@prrosado) November 1, 2021

I masturbate to own the libs. –Josh Hawley https://t.co/aSk8wFfYJs — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) November 1, 2021

Honestly, I just watch porn because Josh Hawley speeches get me so excited. https://t.co/4stLulBRKM — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 1, 2021

Josh Hawley is worried about a masculinity crisis fueling porn and video game addiction? These talking points seem oddly familiar. — China Law Translate (@ChinaLawTransl8) November 1, 2021

Narrator: Josh Hawley has an extensive collection of video games & porn. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 1, 2021

You lost me at Josh Hawley talking about masculinity. https://t.co/uAk1zqSRW7 — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) November 1, 2021

We need to collectively tell Josh Hawley @HawleyMO to GO FUCK HIMSELF. https://t.co/Zlwsoof5ZN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 1, 2021

Hawley using the classic abusers excuse for abusing to excuse…men sitting around their homes watching porn and gaming too much.https://t.co/1P3q5A1bNH — Anne Lutz Fernandez (@lutzfernandez) November 1, 2021

Apparently, Josh Hawley doesn’t understand the way video games work. Or pornography. https://t.co/p2v0epvGKS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 1, 2021

Josh “Busty Dude” Hawley says “we need men who will shoulder responsibility.” Sadly, Josh was torn to pieces earlier today by an angry mob of overweight guys in cargo shorts, after he was overheard asking a clerk for “a halfway decent Chauvignon with a heady bouquet” pic.twitter.com/9eX0HzN6CT — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 1, 2021

