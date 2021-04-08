WATCH: Lizard Runs Wild in a 7-Eleven, Terrorizing Shoppers While Wrecking Everything But the Slurpee Machine

A monitor lizard in Thailand made like an inebriated 2 a.m. shopper and tore through the shelves at a 7-Eleven earlier this week.

The incident was caught on video — which has gone viral. In the brief clip, the lizard can be seen ransacking the joint — climbing up shelves and wrecking everything but the Slurpee machine.

Ich wenn im Supermarkt einer ohne Maske auftaucht pic.twitter.com/cVY2RioqXe — Torben Kassler (@torben_kassler) April 7, 2021

Frightened shoppers could be heard screaming in the background as the reptile — a monitor lizard — made its way through the store. Speaking to Southwest News Service (via Fox News), eyewitness Narumpa Tangsin said he wanted to keep his distance.

“I only stopped at the shop to buy some food and then saw the huge monitor lizard inside. I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle,” Tangsin said. He added, “They’re dangerous animals, especially when they’re angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards.”

Indeed. Oh, thank heaven.

Watch above.

