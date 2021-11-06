WATCH: Local Reporter Gets Photobombed During Live Shot — But In a Nice Way!

Local reporter Kelly Khatib of Spectrum News in Buffalo got loudly photobombed as she wrapped up a live shot outside a hospital — but the mischief was well-intentioned.

Ms. Khatib was reporting from outside the Mercy Hospital of Buffalo on an agreement that the hospital system has reached with the CWA Union to end a weeks-long strike.

As Khatib wrapped up her report on the agreement, anchor Scott Patterson noted “Kelly, the one thing that’s really striking…” [get it? striking?] “…in watching and listening to you is the quiet behind you. It’s noticeable given the last month.”

That observation took on some humorous irony several seconds later when, in footage that didn’t make it to air but was tweeted out by Khatib, someone drove by behind her and shouted “Kelly is the best reporter everrrrrrrrrr!”

Khatib reacted with surprise and gratitude, saying “Thank you!” with a mile-wide smile.

“While I don’t condone screaming anything during a reporter’s live shot this one definitely made me smile! 😊 Thanks

@joe_stojek 😂 #fridaymorning,” Khatib wrote, apparently identifying the mystery screamer as Joe Stojek.

While I don’t condone screaming anything during a reporter’s live shot this one definitely made me smile! 😊 Thanks @joe_stojek 😂 #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/ej6xZIVkKc — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) November 5, 2021

As reporter photobombs go, it could have been a lot worse.

For example, WBAL reporter Amy Lu was just minding her own business, delivering a report on a restaurant in Fell’s Point that had been hit by flooding, when her live shot was invaded by a pair of apparently drunk men dressed as NASA rocket scientists.

Lu handled the situation with cool, ad-libbing “We got some partners out here tonight!”

She later wrote on Twitter “While I don’t recommend anyone crash a live shot, these scientists are lucky it was me tonight! Just saying.”

Watch Khatib’s report and subsequent photobombing above via Spectrum News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com