WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Assumes the Throne as ‘MAGA’s MVP’ in an Unbelievably Cringe Rap Video You Have to See to Believe

Depending on how you feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the MAGA political movement, there’s a new rap song out that you’ll either think is the greatest thing ever, or the most cringeworthy.

Forgiato Blow (AKA Mayor of Magaville) is a Florida-based rapper known for dropping bars that celebrate former President Donald Trump, the conservative culture war, and right-wing politics as a whole. Blow — whose real name is Kurt Jantz — has established himself as a right-wing celebrity, having previously gotten Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to star in one of his music videos.

On Sunday, Blow released a new video that puts Greene on a literal throne of the MAGA movement. The rapper proclaims her the MAGA MVP and…well, here are some of the lyrics:

Deep state and the left always hatin’

When they gonna let Joe up out that basement? Marjorie, I really love what you do.

You calling RINO’s out, no one does it better than you A real businesswoman, AOC’s a featherweight

A southern belle, a little hood, watch her shake n’ bake Divorce? That’s all ya gotta bring up

Damn, watch her drain the swamp, ‘cus you know they’re corrupt She’s fighting for our children.

She’s fighting for our freedom

She’s fighting for the Jan Six-ers

She’s fighting good versus evil

Greene seemed to enjoy how the video came out, seeing as she promoted it on Twitter.

“I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!” Greene wrote.”Check out the new release MTG MAGA’S MVP by @ForgiatoBlow47!!🔥🔥🔥”

I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children! Check out the new release MTG MAGA’S MVP by @ForgiatoBlow47!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0JZorxaeRJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 16, 2023

Watch above.

