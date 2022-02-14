WATCH: Snoop Dogg Smokes Weed on Stage Before the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was one of the headlining performers at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and if you know anything at all about the West Coast rap legend, then the answer is yes, of course weed was involved.

The Doggfather electrified SoFi Stadium on Sunday night as he, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eminem and Anderson .Paak ran through their greatest hits at the game’s halfway point. The intermission kept the energy surging before viewers watched the Los Angeles Rams claim victory over Cincinnati Bengals, and apparently, Snoop had a moment to himself before the show where he took the edge off.

Rafa El Alcalde obtained footage of Snoop smoking ahead of his performance. To that end, the sportscaster tweeted the footage out with the tongue-in-cheek caption “Warming up before going on stage for the Halftime Show.”

Warming up before going on stage for the Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/dKs6AAzjK8 — Rafa El Alcalde (@ElalcaldeRafa) February 14, 2022

The video is blowing up on Twitter — though Snoop sneaking in a joint shouldn’t surprise that many people with how public he is about being a marijuana advocate and connoisseur. He even took CNN’s New Years Eve show to the next level one time by disclosing all of the most interesting, weirdest places where he has ever been high.

