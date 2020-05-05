<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told businesses planning to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic to “f*cking follow the guidelines,” but later denied dropping the F-bomb during the press conference, blaming the incident on an “audio glitch.”

“I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they f*cking follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,” Justice said.

The governor was announcing “Week 2” of his plan “The Comeback,” which allows for the reopening of West Virginia businesses with 10 or fewer employees, as long as they abide by guidelines set by health experts and government officials.

The official statement on the plan claimed Justice actually encouraged businesses to reopen “if they can follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe.”

Justice later took to Twitter to promise he has never said that “bad word” and blamed it all on an audio glitch:

A statement on today’s news briefing: pic.twitter.com/fKuPrteS35 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 5, 2020

“Today at our news briefing there was an audio glitch,” Justice said in the follow-up video. “And it sounded like that I had said a bad word. A word that I would never say nor have I ever said. No possibility in any way, shape, form or fashion.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]