Okay, look, television is hard. There’s a LOT of work that goes into news shows and making sure everything’s running smoothly, but things happen sometimes, and sometimes that’s enough to make the program go awry.

CNN’s John King and his Inside Politics panel got a taste of that on Tuesday when electrical problems plunged their show into darkness.

King had Yahoo! News’ Brittany Shepard and The Daily Beast’s Jackie Kucinich on with him to discuss how the Justice Department might deal with the legal developments surrounding the ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump. As Kucinich spoke about the Biden administration’s interest in staying on message, she suddenly turned into a silhouette, and so did King.

“We have a little power issue here in the bureau. As you can see, I’ve gone into the dark,” King said. He quickly threw to commercials as he told viewers the studio would look into what was going on.

When CNN came back from commercials, King was standing in front of a monitor instead of sitting at the table, but the lights were on and he explained “for those of you with us before the break, just a little power issue here in the building. Everybody is okay, little electrical issues, we’ll figure them out.”

