‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’ Bodycam Catches GOP House Candidate Threatening Cop’s Career, Insulting Her as an ‘Immigrant’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Republican politician was caught on police bodycam threatening and insulting a cop who pulled him over in a traffic stop.

Martin Hyde is a populist, right-wing candidate who has repeatedly launched failed runs for Sarasota City Commission in Florida. He is now running for Congress in Florida’s 16th district, and has the backing of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Hyde was pulled over by police officer Julia Beskin last week, and bodycam footage has emerged of him confronting her.

When the stop began, Beskin disclosed up front that she had her bodycam on, and she told Hyde that she stopped him for speeding and for texting while driving.

As Beskin continued to explain the situation, Hyde told her: “I’ll just call your chief. How’s that? You know who I am, right?”

“Yes sir, I do,” Beskin said, adding she was just doing her job.

The stop became increasingly tense when Hyde refused to cooperate with Beskin’s request for his car registration.

“You’re making career decisions,” Hyde said to Beskin.

After Beskin looked up Hyde’s car info and came back up to his window with a citation, he told her, “I just called your supervisor. Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you treat people like this?”

Hyde continued to act aggressively toward Beskin, filmed her on his phone, and accused her of “lying” as she stoically continued with the process of the stop. Beskin moved back toward her car to wait for police officials to arrive, but she told dispatch Hyde was being “extremely uncooperative” as he stepped out of his vehicle and refused Beskin’s request that he remain in his car.

Florida Politics spoke with Hyde — who said he called Beskin to apologize for his behavior. He also questioned whether it was newsworthy.

“Man doesn’t like getting three tickets when he barely deserved one,” Hyde said. “And by the way, I called her afterward and said sorry.”

Watch above, via Florida Politics.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com