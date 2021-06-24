Biden Rebuts Democrats Who Wanted Him to Ditch GOP and ‘Go Alone’ On Infrastructure

President Joe Biden delivered a retort to Democrats who wanted him to reject Republicans instead of working with them to craft the bipartisan deal he announced for America’s infrastructure.

Biden held a press conference from the White House on Thursday to outline the deal, and his expectations that it will create jobs and grow the economy. The deal was agreed to as a compromise between Republicans and Democrats who met with Biden at the White House, so the president turned toward his own party with a message to those who wanted him to refuse working with the GOP.

There are some of my party who discouraged me from seeking agreement with our Republican colleagues, who said that we should go bigger and go alone. To them I say this: I’ve already shown in my young presidency that I’m prepared to do whatever needs to get done to move the country forward. That’s what I did with the American Rescue Plan. Let me say this. When we can’t find common ground though, working across party lines, that is what I will seek to do. The reason why is because the broader support a proposal has in Congress, the stronger the prospects for passage. Working together when we can allows us to make bipartisan process whenever possible without foreclosing the right and necessity of moving forward on a majority basis when we are deep odds with one another.

Biden concluded by saying he expects more disagreements with the bill along the way, but “all the American people can be proud today because we have reaffirmed once again we are the United States of America.”

“There’s not a single thing beyond our capacity that we aren’t able to do when we do it together,” Biden said. “I know a lot of you — in the press particularly — doubt that unity is possible, that anything bipartisan is possible. It’s hard, but it’s necessary, and it can get done.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

