Deadly Tornadoes Tear Through 6 States, Killing 50 or More

Over 30 tornadoes tore through 6 states overnight, devastating communities and leaving at least 50 people “likely dead,” according to reports.

On Saturday morning, CNN reported on tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Storms unleashed devastating tornadoes late Friday and early Saturday across parts of the central and southern US including Kentucky, where the governor says the death toll will exceed 50 after “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.” More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in at least six states. A stretch of more than 200 miles from Arkansas through Kentucky might have been hit by one violent, long-track twister, CNN meteorologists say. Among the most significant damage: Tornadoes or strong winds collapsed an occupied candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon warehouse in

The extent of destruction will not be known fully for hours, but video emerging from those three states alone — flattened buildings, overturned vehicles and workers scouring rubble for trapped people — speak of breathtaking devastation in some areas.

One Kentucky resident, Kevin Thompson, captured stunning and frightening video of the storms that hit the state.

“Huge storms with at least 2 tornadoes in our area tonight. (Central City KY). ‘Small’ tornado hit Central City (3 miles east of us) a couple of hours ago, damaging several buildings but no reported injuries. Then a HUGE (deadly) tornado (which started in Jonesboro Arkansas) passed just to the west of us a few minutes ago (see video, along the ground between lighning strikes). Please keep folks in its path in your prayers tonight,” Mr. Thompson wrote.

The storm systems are expected to move east over the weekend, which you can follow on CNN’s storm tracker.

