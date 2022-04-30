President Joe Biden took a dig at Fox News during his White House Correspondents’ Association dinner address on Saturday, noting that all the network’s reporters in attendance had to show proof of vaccination against Covid.

Biden acknowledged concerns surrounding the nearly 3,000-person event about Covid, before explaining that all attendees were required to be vaccinated.

The dinner also required a same-day negative test and, according to Axios, encouraged attendees to get a second booster shot for “maximum protection.”

It was not immediately clear whether the association required a booster for attendance, although Biden said the event did. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers an individual to be “fully vaccinated” two weeks after the initial vaccination series and “up to date” after the first booster once eligible.

Some Fox News hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Everyone had to prove they’re fully vaccinated and boosted,” Biden said. “So if you’re at home watching this, and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter.”

“They’re all here — vaccinated and boosted — all of them,” Biden said to roaring cheers and applause, as the camera panned to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy nodding his head.

Biden then went on to tell Fox he’s “really sorry your preferred candidate lost the last election.”

“To make it up to you, I’m happy to give my chief-of-staff to you all so he can tell Sean Hannity what to say every day,” Biden said, referencing text messages the host exchanged with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on election day in which he Hannity said, “Yes sir” after Meadows urged him to tell radio listeners to get out and vote.

Biden then joked about another former chief of staff — Mick Mulvaney — who recently joined CBS News as a contributor.

“Mick on CBS? I was stunned,” Biden said. “I figured he’d end up on ‘Masked Singer’ with Rudy [Giuliani]. Amazing hire guys, really quite amazing.”

