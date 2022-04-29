Texts Show Hannity and Meadows Discussing How 2020 Election Might Be Overturned: ‘Would Be Phenomenal’

Text messages obtained by CNN show Fox News host Sean Hannity and then-White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows discussing the possibility of overturning the 2020 presidential election.

The election was held on Nov. 3 and called for Joe Biden by numerous news outlets on Nov. 7. Donald Trump has falsely maintained the election was rigged against him ever since.

One week after the election, Hannity asked Meadows how he was “holding up.”

“I am doing well. Working around the clock. We are going to fight and win,” Meadows texted.

“You really think it’s possible,” Hannity replied. “I’m beginning to feel down. To [sic] much disorganization.”

On Nov. 29, Hannity texted Meadows to inform him he had people working to prove voter fraud occurred in the election.

“I’ve had my team digging into the numbers,” he told Meadows. “There is no way Biden got these numbers. Just mathematically impossible. It’s so sad for this country they can pull this off in 2020. We need a major breakthrough, a video, something.”

Meadows replied, “You’re exactly right. Working on breakthrough.”

Hannity responded, “Ok. Would be phenomenal.”

The cable host also told Meadows that Trump team should spend more time working with Fox News.

On Dec. 8, Hannity texted, “Everyone knows it was stolen. Everyone,” He added, “I vacillate between mad as hell and sad as hell. Wtf happened to our country Mark.”

Meadows stated, “So upset to see what we allowed to happen.”

“Honestly we think alike. That’s another discussion,” Hannity replied.

On Dec. 12, Hannity texted, “You also need to spend at least half your time doing business with us.” He added, “And I’m serious. Did u ever talk to Fox. I’ve been at war with them.”

Meadows replied he hadn’t.

Hannity also expressed concern about the fate of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. Neither Republican candidate had managed to garner a majority of the votes cast, thus triggering a runoff election on Jan. 5. Both candidates would go on to lose to their Democratic challengers.

“These 2 senate seats are slipping away. Kemp is a total idiot,” said, referring to Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp.

“He has to make this about him. I’ll make a deal with you, If you (elect) 2 R’s to the senate, I’ll run again in 2024,” Hannity said about Trump. “Make it about him. 2 of the worst candidates I’ve ever seen.”

“The seats are slipping away,” Meadows replied. “I agree that he has to give some hope for the future. Connect the future to these candidates.”

As Trump’s numerous legal challenges kept getting swatted down in the courts, Hannity’s texts come across as skeptical. On Dec. 22, he checked in with Meadows, who told him, “Fighting like crazy. Went to Cobb county to review process. Very tough days but I will keep fighting.”

The chief-of-staff was referring to Trump’s effort to challenge votes in Cobb County, Georgia. Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes.

Hannity expressed frustration to Meadows about “lunatics” that had taken up Trump’s case. “You fighting is fine,” he texted. “The fing lunatics is NOT fine. They are NOT helping him. I’m fed up with those people.”

The host mentioned Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress was to convene to certify the election results. Trump had expressed the idea that as the presiding officer, Vice President Mike Pence would be able to unilaterally change the outcome.

“I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told,” Hannity said. “After the 6 th. He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and delayed certification of the election for several hours.

“Can he make a statement,” Hannity texted Meadows that afternoon. “Ask people to peacefully leave the capital. [sic]”

