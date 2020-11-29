President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen Jen Psaki to be his White House press secretary. This comes amid news that Biden is crafting an all-female senior communications team for the other parts of his administration.

Biden’s campaign and transition teams confirmed on Sunday that Psaki, a former White House communications director for the Obama administration, will succeed Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary. On top of that, several of the most prominent women from Team Biden have been tagged for their own major White House roles. Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield will be communications director, Karine Jean-Pierre will be Deputy Press Secretary, and Symone Sanders will be chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris.

1. NEWS Biden/Harris White House Press Team@KBeds – Comms Director@jrpsaki – Press Sec@K_JeanPierre – Principal Dep Press Sec@pilitobar87 – Dep Comms Director @SymoneDSanders – KH Chief Spox @AshleyEtienne09 – KH Comms Director @EAlexander332 – Dr. Biden Comms Director — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2020

Psaki released a Twitter thread to express her gratitude for the position and solidarity with her colleagues:

Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there @KBeds, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders, @AshleyEtienne09 @EAlexander, @pilitobar87—who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

I can’t imagine a smarter, savvier, better human to partner with than @K_JeanPierre to rebuild trust of the American people, communicate the Biden-Harris agenda and make the work of the U.S. government more accessible to the people we will all serve. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

I grew up through the hard fought battles of winning back the House, winning presidential campaigns and fighting for the Obama-Biden agenda with @KBeds and looking forward to the journey ahead. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

We can’t wait to share what we are thinking as we get closer to inauguration, but @K_JeanPierre and I spoke just this am about taking the next few weeks to think outside of the box about how to ensure we are making the Biden-Harris agenda more accessible from the podium. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020

As the Biden administration begins to take shape, the announcement of the president-elect’s press shop comes amid reports that he will nominate Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

WSJ Exclusive: Biden will nominate Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, to serve as OMB director. He will nominate Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, to be chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. https://t.co/DmcMCS2NaX — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 29, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]