BREAKING: Biden Names Jen Psaki as Press Secretary, Announces All-Female Communications Team

By Ken MeyerNov 29th, 2020, 5:35 pm

President-Elect Joe Biden has chosen Jen Psaki to be his White House press secretary. This comes amid news that Biden is crafting an all-female senior communications team for the other parts of his administration.

Biden’s campaign and transition teams confirmed on Sunday that Psaki, a former White House communications director for the Obama administration, will succeed Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary. On top of that, several of the most prominent women from Team Biden have been tagged for their own major White House roles. Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield will be communications director, Karine Jean-Pierre will be Deputy Press Secretary, and Symone Sanders will be chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Psaki released a Twitter thread to express her gratitude for the position and solidarity with her colleagues:

As the Biden administration begins to take shape, the announcement of the president-elect’s press shop comes amid reports that he will nominate Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

