‘Car Guy’ Biden Test-Drives Ford Electric Truck: ‘This Sucker’s Quick!’

By Josh FeldmanMay 18th, 2021, 3:41 pm

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden kicked off his speech at a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan by saying, “My name is Joe Biden and I’m a car guy.”

About an hour later, the president got behind the wheel himself to test-drive Ford’s new F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Biden drove around the lot as reporters watched, pulling over at one point to remark, “This sucker’s quick.”

“I think that we’re going 0 to 60 in about 4.3, 4.4,” he remarked.

One reporter said, “Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it’s so important?”

“No you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing,” Biden responded, before flooring it again.

