‘Original Sin’ Author: Fmr. Biden Aides ‘Simply Don’t Believe’ Ex-First Lady’s Claim She Thought Ex-Prez Was ‘Having a Stroke’ During Trump Debate

Journalist Alex Thompson claimed that some former White House aides “simply don’t believe” that Jill Biden feared for her husband’s health during his disastrous 2024 presidential debate performance against Donald Trump.

In a clip from CBS News Sunday Morning released Wednesday, Jill Biden said that as she watched the debate, “I thought, oh my God, he’s having a stroke. And it scared me to death.”

“Well, a lot of Democrats, including several Biden aides that I’ve talked to since yesterday when this interview came out, just simply don’t believe her,” said Thompson, who co-wrote the book Original Sin with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Thompson continued:

Because, you have to remember, going back to that night afterward, she then took Joe Biden to a rally where he spoke, where she led a chant of ‘four more years,’ and then afterward went to a Waffle House. They then flew overnight to North Carolina, had like a mini-rally when they landed, and they had a big rally where she introduced Joe Biden the next day. And a lot of former Biden aides…have told me if you really believed he might be having a stroke, that it’s not necessarily the same behavior that you would do. There’s no evidence that there was any significant medical exam afterward.

“And, you know, a lot of Democrats think that this is simply unhelpful to come out at this moment and try to rewrite this portion of history,” Thompson said. “Especially given that many of the top Biden aides, the loyalist aides that still insist that Joe Biden could have won — that the Democratic party overreacted — They have said since the 2024 election, they’ve gone before Congress and said ‘It was only a few bad answers. The debate was not that bad, and the Democratic party overreacted.'”

“And then for the first former first lady to come in and say that she was ‘frightened’ and that she thought her husband, the president, ‘might been having a stroke.’ You know, I have to say that there is a significant skepticism that she is trying to rewrite this narrative right now,” Thompson said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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