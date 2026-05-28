Senate Democrat Battles Fox News Anchor After She Asks About Biden’s Cognitive Function: ‘Trump Falls Asleep in Meetings!’

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) threw down with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Thursday over the congitive function of former President Joe Biden.

The former president’s mental acuity has once again come into focus thanks to a new interview from former First Lady Jill Biden. In a preview of an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Mornings, Jill Biden revealed she was “frightened” by her husband’s 2024 debate against Donald Trump. The performance sparked national panic among the Democratic Party, resulting in Biden’s eventually withdrawal from the race. Shortly after, he was replace by former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jill Biden admitted she thought her husband might have had a stroke during the debate.

During an interview with Coons on Thursday’s edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum, Callum questioned why Jill didn’t step in to “stop” the debate. When MacCallum asked for Coons’s take on the situation, he suggested it wasn’t an important topic.

He said:

Frankly, my take is that as I’ve gone up and down the state of Delaware in the last couple of days, nobody’s asked me about Joe Biden’s debate performance in 2024. They’ve asked me about the rising price of gas, they’ve asked me about Trump’s tariffs, they’ve asked me about insecurity and instability because of an unresolved war in Iran that is not going well. As someone who cares for President Biden, I, too, was concerned about what that several-second pause meant, what was happening at the moment. But I was with President Biden earlier today. We were at the funeral of a friend of ours, someone who long served as the mayor of Wilmington, and he’s fine. I see regular incidents where President Trump falls asleep in meetings in the middle of the day, makes no sense in answering questions; and, frankly, what I think the average Delawarean wants to hear is what are we going to do to lower their costs and what are we going to do to avoid future pointless wars overseas, two things President Trump ran on when he was successfully elected in 2024.

MacCallum pushed back on Coons’s sentiment, arguing that Biden’s supposed cognitive issues were “quite obvious” while Trump answers “30-100 questions” from the press every day.

“We never saw President Biden take that risk!” MacCallum added.

The conversation continued:

COONS: Well, Martha, the question [Trump] hasn’t answered is, what’s our goal in this war in Iran? MACCALLUM: No, I think it is significant because I think there was a lot of cover-up– COONS: I had Secretary Hegseth in front of me last week– MACCALLUM: –frankly, of his condition, and I think that you probably were part of that. COONS: –and he couldn’t answer the question: What’s the goal of the war in Iran? And if the goal of the war in Iran is to prevent Iran from ever having a nuclear weapon, Secretary Hegseth couldn’t explain that strategy, and he couldn’t explain how the war in Iran is going to help make us more secure and lower the costs that Americans are facing, because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. That’s what’s in front of them, that’s where we started this interview, and that’s what I think we ought to be focusing on.

Watch above via Fox News

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