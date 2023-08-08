GOP Governor Speculates Biden Will Play ‘Kingmaker’ at Democratic Convention and Give His Delegates to Another Nominee

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) loves himself some airtime, and lately he’s been talking up a wild theory about the 2024 presidential race — that President Joe Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee. And he has a few ideas of how that’s going to play out next year.

It’s not the first time Sununu has raised the idea of Biden not being the name on the top of the ticket.

But on Tuesday he told Fox News host Sandra Smith, filling in for Neil Cavuto, that he thinks Biden will go through the campaign, get to the convention, then hand his delegates to the nominee of his choice.

Sununu did add a caveat: “I’m not saying it’s definitely going to happen, but I think there’s a greater than 50 percent chance he’s not on the ballot come November of ’24.” Here’s what he posits could happen:

Either he’s going to go through the primary process effectively unchallenged. A year from now, he’s going to collect all the delegates. His health is not going to be good. He can always use that as a reason to step out and basically tell all of his delegates to go for somebody else and kind of be the kingmaker. It wouldn’t be unheard of for the Democrats to try to manipulate their convention that way. They’ve done that before.

But there’s another way in, and that is to enter the primary race against a sitting president:

[T]he other opportunity is somebody comes in this fall. Now, I think if an opponent were to challenge him this fall it’s probably going to be a self-funder. It’s probably going to be somebody with a little bit of name ID nationally and maybe even someone who isn’t a politician. I don’t think any of the Democratic governors are going to stand up and do it this fall. They’re probably just hoping to be coronated by Joe and [First Lady] Jill Biden next summer. But I’m predicting probably at least one, if not two people still jump in this fall, challenge him right here in New Hampshire and make a run at it.

Smith asked Sununu if he was going to name any names for these fantasy candidates, but he had none to offer up.

Watch the full video via Fox News.

