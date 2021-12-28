Greta Thunberg Slams Biden Over Climate Policy: ‘U.S. is Actually Expanding Fossil Fuel Infrastructure’

Greta Thunberg criticized President Joe Biden’s climate policy, saying it’s “strange” he’s considered a leader in the movement.

Thunberg made the comments during a recent interview with the Washington Post, in which she was asked if she is inspired by any world leaders, and specifically “by President Biden?”

“If you call him a leader,” Thunberg replied. “I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing.”

The climate change activist went on to note that the “U.S. is actually expanding fossil fuel infrastructure.”

“It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency,” she added. “People ask us, ‘What do you want?’ ‘What do you want politicians to do?’ And we say, first of all, we have to actually understand what is the emergency.”

Thunberg noted that leaders have failed to understand the crisis, highlighting that lack of knowledge on climate change further complicates finding a solution to the problem.

“For example, in Sweden, we ignore — we don’t even count or include more than two-thirds of our actual emissions,” she explained. “How can we solve a crisis if we ignore more than two-thirds of it? So it’s all about the narrative. It’s all about, what are we actually trying to solve? Is it this emergency, or is it this emergency?”

