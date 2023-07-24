KJP Definitively States That President Biden ‘Was Never in Business with His Son’

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre provided a very clear response in regards to President Joe Biden’s role in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings: “He was never in business with his son.”

This direct statement is not the answer KJP usually provides when she gets any question related to Hunter Biden and the ongoing congressional probe into his business activities; she often defers to the Justice Department or says she won’t comment on an ongoing investigation. And the question of whether or not Biden had any involvement in Hunter’s is one she said she has gotten “a million times.” But on Monday, KJP’s response was blunt — and clear:

Reporter: Chairman James Comer today says that the Oversight Committee has evidence that the president, in the past, communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times. I’m curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he’s never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business. Jean-Pierre: So I’ve been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add.

