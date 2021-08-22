New Polls: Majority of People Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Afghanistan Withdrawal

New polls from CBS News and NBC News show a majority of Americans disapproving of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The CBS poll shows 63 percent of people support withdrawal from Afghanistan, but 53 percent disapprove of the president on the chaos there as evacuations continue.

Only 5 percent say that the process is going “very well,” followed by 21 percent saying somewhat well, 30 percent saying somewhat badly, and 44 percent saying very badly.

Many respondents believe Biden and Donald Trump both have responsibility for the Taliban taking control, but over half of all respondents put a lot of blame on the Afghan government and the Afghan army.

Meanwhile, the NBC poll finds that 61 percent of people don’t think the war was even worth it in the first place.

60 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, with only 25 percent approving.

Overall the CBS poll shows the president’s general approval rating at 50 percent, down from 58 last month. NBC’s poll has his approval rating at 49 percent.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com