New York Times: Biden Aides Instructed Not to Acknowledge Hunter’s Daughter With Ex-Assistant as President’s Grandchild

Neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden has ever met the former’s 4-year-old daughter with his ex-assistant, Lunden Roberts, according to a report published by the New York Times over the weekend.

“There is a 4-year-old girl in rural Arkansas who is learning to ride a camouflage-patterned four-wheeler alongside her cousins. Some days, she wears a bow in her hair, and on other days, she threads her long blond ponytail through the back of a baseball cap,” begins the Times report. “The girl is aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is the president of the United States. She speaks about both of them often, but she has not met them. Her maternal grandfather, Rob Roberts, described her as whip-smart and funny.”

Aides of the president, meanwhile, are instructed to repeat the his assertions that he has only six grandchildren, excluding Biden and Roberts’ child. Per the Times:

And then there is President Biden. His public image is centered around his devotion to his family — including to Hunter, his only surviving son. In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The White House did not respond to questions about the case, in keeping with how officials have answered questions about the Biden family before.

In his own public statements, President Biden has referred to his six, rather than seven grandchildren, oftentimes boasting about his close relationship with them. At an event in April, Biden declared “I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day — not a joke.”

Hunter Biden ignored texts from Roberts informing him of his daughter’s birth date, removed her and her mother from his health insurance shortly after she was born, and has fought in court to provide less in child support as well as to deny her the Biden family name upon which he has leaned into in his own career.

President Biden has insisted that his son has done “nothing wrong” in his public statements about Hunter, who admitted to having committed federal tax and gun crimes last month.

