Hunter Biden wasn’t playing around when he posted a lengthy message to X spelling out the myriad ways the Trump family is benefiting from President Donald Trump’s second term — and Grok even backed him up.

“I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. I know @realDonaldTrump and family did,” Biden began. “250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur. A $620 million Pentagon loan, the largest in the program’s history, to a company Don Jr.’s firm bought into three months before.”

He proceeded to lay out other deals the family has struck of late, including “the Army’s largest drone motor order ever, to a company where Don Jr. sits on the board and holds millions in stock” and “Jared’s [Kushner] fund seeded with $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince, now $6.2 billion, 99% of it foreign money from Gulf governments. Over $110 million in fees collected from the Saudis alone. He negotiates American foreign policy with the governments that pay him.”

Biden also brought up the Trump family’s investment in cryptocurrency. The president has made $635 million from his $TRUMP meme coin.

“$2.3 billion from crypto ventures their father regulates,” he wrote. “More than a million people bought in and lost $2.3 billion. The money didn’t grow. It simply moved from the subjects pockets to the crown’s coffers.”

Biden, who was the subject of Republican-driven inquiries into a controversy surrounding a laptop left at a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019, added, “Me? They searched a laptop for six years. Federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing. I made about $200k a year selling paintings when my Dad was President, and they made my paintings part of an impeachment inquiry.”

He concluded, “For six years they’ve asked Where’s Hunter? What about the laptop? Wrong questions. The right one is 250 years old. Does America belong to a family? They’ve given their answer. Long live the King.”

The message sparked plenty of interest, and prominent financial commentator Scott Melker (host of The Wolf of All Sheets podcast) asked Grok, the platform’s AI chatbot, to verify Biden’s claims.

“Many claims align with reporting: – $620M Pentagon loan to Vulcan Elements (Don Jr firm stake ~3mo prior; White House involvement) — ProPublica,” Grok answered. “Don Jr board at Unusual Machines; major Army drone motor contracts. Eric as advisor to Foundation Future Industries’ $24M Pentagon robotics deal. Jared’s Affinity: $2B Saudi seed, grew with Gulf money. Trump sons linked to Kazakhstan tungsten project + up to $1.6B US financing — NYT. Don Jr GrabAGun board/300k+ shares + proposed ATF home gun shipping rule — Reuters. Crypto ventures: Family ~$2.3B gains; investors ~$2.3B losses — Reuters.”

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