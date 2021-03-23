President Joe Biden honored the legacy of Officer Eric Talley as he delivered a mournful statement on the Boulder supermarket shooting.

Biden offered his sympathies on Tuesday for the 10 people killed in the shooting, noting that it comes just days after the spa shootings in Atlanta. As he called for action against gun violence, Biden gave his thanks to the first responders and “the exceptional bravery” of Talley, who died while responding to the massacre.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family,” Biden said. “Every time an officer walks out of his or her home and pins that badge on, a family member that they just said good-bye to wonders subconsciously whether they’ll get that call: the call that his wife got. He thought he’d be coming home to his family and his seven children. But when the moment to act came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That’s the definition of an American hero.”

Watch above, via CNN.

