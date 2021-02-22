President Joe Biden spoke Monday marking the grim milestone of 500,000 covid deaths in the United States.

“That’s more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War combined,” Biden said.

He talked about his visit to a Michigan Pfizer facility last week and speaking with a man who asked the president to pray for his father-in-law.

“We all know someone who lived a life of struggle, purpose and hope. They talked late into the night about their dreams, who wore the uniform, born to serve, who loved, played, and always offered a hand. We often hear of people described as ordinary Americans. There’s no such thing. There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary,” Biden said.

Biden continued as he talked about the grief being felt by families all over the country:

“I promise you the day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye. It will come, I promise you. My prayer for you, though, is that they will come sooner rather than later. That’s when you know you’re going be okay. You’re going to be okay.”

He implored Americans to “remain vigilant” as the pandemic continues and get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“We have to fight this together as one people,” Biden said.

Minutes later the president, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stood outside for a moment of silence at the White House candle lighting ceremony.

You can watch above, via CNN.

