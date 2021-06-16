President Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the conclusion of his meeting in Geneva, Switzerland with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Both leaders intend to hold their own solo press events at the summit’s conclusion, so it is likely Biden and Putin will use that opportunity to tell their sides of the meeting and advance their preferred narratives in the aftermath. This is notably different from 2018, when Putin and former President Donald Trump held a press conference together after their 2018 meeting in Helsinki.

While critics are calling this arrangement an act of weakness on Biden’s part, his administration reportedly wants to specifically avoid a repeat of the Helsinki conference. That event was a major political and media frenzy at the time since Trump infamously sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence findings on Russia’s meddling with the 2016 general election.

Biden is expected to discuss his conversations with Putin on topics ranging from Russian cyberattacks, arms control, and human rights issues.

