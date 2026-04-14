MS NOW’s Alex Tabet spoke to Christian voters of President Donald Trump in Florida about his recent controversial and religious-themed Truth Social post, and they were not happy.

MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera first played Tabet’s segment on Tuesday, where Tabet spoke with Trump voters in Bradenton, Florida, about a now-deleted social media post where the president was accused of depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The photo shows Trump in Jesus-like clothes with a halo around him, and he appears to be curing a sick man. Trump claimed the photo actually depicts him as a doctor, an explanation that has also earned plenty of backlash.

“Personally, it’s disgusting,” Vinnie Richards told Tabet as he was shown the AI-generated photo. “I talked with my wife about it earlier. I mean, Jesus Christ is my lord and savior, and that right there, that is…I don’t really have words for that. That’s disgusting.”

Fellow Trump voter and Christian John North said he was “offended” by the photo and “ashamed” that someone he voted for would post it.

“I’m ashamed. I’m ashamed that he would actually do that, the man I voted for and trusted,” he said.

Another Trump supporter named Roger Hall also expressed disappointment, saying seeing the photo “stings” for him.

“Politics are one thing, but stepping into that area’s a little bit different. It stings for me a little bit,” he said.

While speaking with reporters this week, Trump confirmed he posted the photo, but claimed he was under the impression that it depicted him as a doctor rather than Jesus Christ.

“I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!