CNN Anchors Visibly Flummoxed After Guest Argues Derek Chauvin is a ‘Serial Murderer’

CNN Newsroom co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota were clearly taken aback when their guest, Minneapolis activist Leslie E. Redmond, called former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin a “serial murderer.”

In a segment ahead of the verdict Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, Blackwell asked Redmond: “What is the conversation that we are not having, that we should be?”

“You know, Chauvin, who is a serial murderer, just so we’re clear, he’s murdered numerous people in Minneapolis,” Redmond said. “You know, he’s part of a bigger system. When he’s held accountable, he’ll be the first White male officer held accountable for murdering a Black person in the state of Minnesota.”

Camerota asked Redmond for clarification.

“What do you mean – sorry to interrupt, but – calling him a serial murderer, what do you mean by that?” Camerota asked.

“I mean that several peoples’ lives have been taken by Chauvin,” Redmond said. “That he kneeled on a young Black man’s neck and killed him as well. If you look into his track record, which is something that’s been brought up numerous times by Communities United Against Police Brutality, they have the data, they have the statistics of the other people who are victim to Chauvin.”

“I don’t know about that,” Camerota said. “I know that he has had complaints against him, but I don’t know the – those details.”

“It’s true. I really encourage you to go fact check it and look it up,” Redmond replied.

According to Communities United Against Police Brutality, Chauvin was involved in at least three “lethal force incidents” during his time as a police officer, including the Floyd killing. While it’s unknown whether there were any internal disciplinary actions taken after the other two incidents — which occurred in 2005 and 2006 — no criminal charges were filed in either case and Chauvin remained on the force. Minnesota Public Radio reported that Chauvin was accused of using excessive force for restraining people by their necks or kneeling on top of them in at least six other cases.

Chauvin faced at least 17 misconduct complaints in almost 20 years with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]